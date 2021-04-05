Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Stock Holdings Cut by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 50.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $54.36 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $54.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,771.43%.

BIP has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

