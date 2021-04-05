Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 58,874 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 118.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,874 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 123,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

WBT stock opened at $16.24 on Monday. Welbilt, Inc has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 406.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $320.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

