Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 501 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TECH. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,063,000. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 972,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,700,000 after acquiring an additional 213,896 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,810,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 410.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 98,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 78,903 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 186,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,083,000 after buying an additional 60,304 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.09.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,240.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $6,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,535,994 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $388.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $378.92 and a 200-day moving average of $320.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $180.16 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 33.16%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

