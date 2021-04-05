Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Position Trimmed by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IPAR. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,010,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,113,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,115,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,682,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,243,000 after acquiring an additional 147,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 308.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 194,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 146,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $177,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,900 shares of company stock worth $995,156 in the last 90 days. 44.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPAR stock opened at $71.51 on Monday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.46 and a 12-month high of $77.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.10.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IPAR. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas

