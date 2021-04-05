Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $459,000 Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $46.03 on Monday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.14 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.00.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DCPH. Barclays reduced their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

