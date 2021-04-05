Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 2,273 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,198 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $22.45 on Monday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Boenning Scattergood cut Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Provident Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

