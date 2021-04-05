Armistice Capital LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Armistice Capital LLC cut its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of argenx worth $23,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in argenx in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in argenx by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $282.36 on Monday. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $382.15. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.70 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.38.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.64). On average, analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -12.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARGX shares. Cowen boosted their price target on argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on argenx from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on argenx from $311.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on argenx from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. argenx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.65.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

