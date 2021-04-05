Armistice Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Armistice Capital LLC reduced its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,500,000 after acquiring an additional 17,118 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Smartsheet by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,279,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,932,000 after purchasing an additional 204,724 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,226,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,013,000 after purchasing an additional 47,846 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,600,000 after purchasing an additional 19,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SMAR. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.31.

In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $655,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 490,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,146,807.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $405,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 382,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,955,726.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 293,266 shares of company stock valued at $21,137,331 in the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $65.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.75 and a 200 day moving average of $63.18. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.