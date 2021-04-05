Armistice Capital LLC Buys Shares of 60,000 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,115,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in The Clorox by 587.1% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

NYSE CLX opened at $192.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $173.41 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.74 and a 200-day moving average of $200.64.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 60.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.65.

In other The Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Recommended Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.