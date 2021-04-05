Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Kellogg were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Kellogg by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in Kellogg by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $5,157,541.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $29,460,060. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on K. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

Shares of K stock opened at $63.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $72.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

