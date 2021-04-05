Armistice Capital LLC Acquires 90,000 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 1.05% of NuVasive worth $30,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 4,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period.
Shares of NUVA opened at $64.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.98 and a 1 year high of $69.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.19.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NUVA. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.
NuVasive Profile
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.
