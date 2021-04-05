Armistice Capital LLC Acquires 90,000 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 1.05% of NuVasive worth $30,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 4,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Shares of NUVA opened at $64.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.98 and a 1 year high of $69.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.19.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $291.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NUVA. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.