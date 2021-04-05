Armistice Capital LLC Buys 832,000 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 158.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,356,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 832,000 shares during the quarter. Enanta Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.9% of Armistice Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 6.72% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $57,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $50.80 on Monday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $58.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.67.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $273,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,975.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

