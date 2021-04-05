Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1,255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 66,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 108,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,706,000 after buying an additional 484,332 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 45,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.07.

IHS Markit stock opened at $99.50 on Monday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $57.70 and a fifty-two week high of $101.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.16.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,009,450.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,559.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

