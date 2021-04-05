Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Holdings Trimmed by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,363 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Twitter were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iowa State Bank grew its position in Twitter by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Twitter by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,229 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWTR opened at $63.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.25, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.27. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $61.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.91.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $149,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,695 shares of company stock worth $4,649,447. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

