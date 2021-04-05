Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.19.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Shares of HT opened at $10.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $420.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $109,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 108,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,554.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth $3,192,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth $1,636,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,575,000 after purchasing an additional 202,736 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 119.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 141,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.