Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 26,854 Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 702,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,854 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Nkarta were worth $43,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Nkarta in the 3rd quarter worth $72,708,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Nkarta in the 3rd quarter worth $61,538,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in Nkarta in the 3rd quarter worth $61,163,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nkarta by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,804,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,936,000 after acquiring an additional 481,337 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Nkarta during the third quarter valued at about $6,910,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nkarta alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on NKTX. Mizuho raised their price target on Nkarta from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Nkarta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In related news, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 5,500 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $267,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,000 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $522,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,165.

Shares of Nkarta stock opened at $32.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.73. Nkarta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.11). Analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.