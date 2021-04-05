Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 285,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,460 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,288,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,527 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,556,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,907 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 504,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 205,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 190,459 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SVM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvercorp Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.

NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $5.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.97. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $903.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

