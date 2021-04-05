American International Group Inc. Sells 213 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of USPH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 552.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period.

USPH stock opened at $110.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.61. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 1.45.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $117.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 49.65%.

USPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $194,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.00 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,748 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

