Stifel Financial Corp Makes New Investment in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 19,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iRobot by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,583,000 after buying an additional 304,592 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iRobot by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 171,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after buying an additional 100,811 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,240,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iRobot by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 319,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,653,000 after buying an additional 48,279 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iRobot by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,190,000 after buying an additional 47,852 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $121.69 on Monday. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $37.40 and a one year high of $197.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.38.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.53. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. iRobot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.63.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,430,342.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $171,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,154,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,116 shares of company stock valued at $7,075,921 over the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

