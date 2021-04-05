Morgan Stanley Purchases 194,894 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,890,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,894 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $68,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 70,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

SPCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.64.

Shares of SPCE opened at $30.75 on Monday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $62.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $109,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,910,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,235,101.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 7,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $280,911.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,377,766.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,164,132 shares of company stock valued at $111,419,140. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

