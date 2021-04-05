Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Invests $52.08 Million in Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,005,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,075,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGCUU. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $416,000.

Altimeter Growth stock opened at $12.61 on Monday. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $18.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.62.

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

