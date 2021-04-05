Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,548 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,723,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,790,000 after purchasing an additional 367,096 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,365,000. SG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 202,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 122,420 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 104.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 95,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,866,000 after purchasing an additional 88,236 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $52.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $63.85. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $748.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.94 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 49.03%.

In other news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $388,150.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $286,038.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 80,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,729,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,351 shares of company stock worth $2,681,800. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.