Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $8,628,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $6,871,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 845,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after purchasing an additional 238,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,027,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,255,000 after purchasing an additional 156,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 495,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 153,238 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $16.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.88. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $17.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 18.39, a current ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.46. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 7.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.06%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green acquired 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $59,594.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 113,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,792.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.