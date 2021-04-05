Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 17,011 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 85.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,976 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,011 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Crane were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CR. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CR. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Crane stock opened at $95.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 250.06 and a beta of 1.65. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $44.23 and a twelve month high of $95.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.29 and a 200-day moving average of $72.46.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

