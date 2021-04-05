Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 281,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,101,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $40.36 on Monday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $49.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.10. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.85). Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $382.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

