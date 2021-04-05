Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 612.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $106.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.78. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Colliers International Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $111.71.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $913.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.10 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $96.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.29.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

