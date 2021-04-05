$3.00 EPS Expected for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings per share of $3.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.17 and the lowest is $2.82. Snap-on posted earnings of $2.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $2,575,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,654.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,033 shares of company stock worth $9,397,547 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,845,000 after acquiring an additional 48,375 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 106,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,199,000 after acquiring an additional 62,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $6,447,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $231.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.66. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $94.00 and a 1-year high of $233.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

