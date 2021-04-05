Zacks: Analysts Expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to Announce -$0.66 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to report earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the lowest is ($0.75). Intellia Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($2.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.85.

In other news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 50,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $4,160,519.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,273,511.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 501,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $30,262,264.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 895,181 shares of company stock worth $58,130,046 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $12,077,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $80.06 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.50.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

