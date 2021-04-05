ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 68.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,116 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 63,173 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADT by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 40,715 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ADT by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,345 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in ADT by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 97,862 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in ADT by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 115,725 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ADT news, EVP David W. Smail purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,930.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 407,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,384.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James David Devries purchased 143,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $1,019,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,918,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,937,336.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.65.

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $8.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. ADT Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.56%.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

