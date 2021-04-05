Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 86.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,789 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $127.69 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.14 and a 1 year high of $136.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.74. The company has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,712 shares of company stock worth $2,742,090.

A has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

