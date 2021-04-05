16,040 Shares in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Premier by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 925,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,474,000 after purchasing an additional 65,165 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Premier by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 570,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,008,000 after purchasing an additional 237,395 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Premier by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 97,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 25,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Premier in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 62.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Premier from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Premier in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Premier from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.31.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $34.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.40. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $422.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.92 million. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

