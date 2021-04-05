Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Decreases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 96.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 193,115 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 286.5% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 305.8% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 70,550 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 334.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 133,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 102,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 294.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 19,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 14,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $362,683.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,440,599.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,359 shares of company stock valued at $11,945,664. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $75.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.53 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $148.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

