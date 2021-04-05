Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 40,448 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,448 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,812,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,308,000 after buying an additional 5,429,296 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 61,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 14,949 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,838,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,432,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,720,000 after purchasing an additional 204,856 shares during the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock opened at $15.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

