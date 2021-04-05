Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 229.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $131.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 5.66. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.96 and a beta of 1.96.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BYND. Piper Sandler lowered Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens began coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.63.

In other news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,881.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total value of $2,190,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,164,835.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,570 shares of company stock worth $6,985,247 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

