Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 175,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.12% of Akebia Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 311,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 325,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 35,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,744,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,480,000 after purchasing an additional 380,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 206.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,340,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328,433 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 59,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of AKBA opened at $3.33 on Monday. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $511.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.20). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 126.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akebia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.22.

Akebia Therapeutics Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.