Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Shares Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Sprott were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Sprott by 110.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Lucas Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sprott during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Sprott during the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sprott from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sprott from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

NYSE:SII opened at $39.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.96. Sprott Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $29.67 million during the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Sprott Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Sprott’s payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

