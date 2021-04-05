25,849 Shares in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BNR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 343.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Massachusetts Institute of Technology purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. 15.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

BNR opened at $29.28 on Monday. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $39.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.95.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burning Rock Biotech Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 13 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.