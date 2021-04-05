Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 244,551 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 800,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,551 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $28,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 823,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,064,000 after buying an additional 13,121 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Steven Madden by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 183,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,280,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Steven Madden by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 33,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 17,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 563.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 156,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 132,991 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

In related news, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $64,560.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,013.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $1,015,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,309,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 34,203 shares of company stock worth $1,287,661. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SHOO stock opened at $37.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average is $31.37. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $40.49.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.31 million. Steven Madden had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

