264,212 Shares in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 264,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.06% of Antero Midstream at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AM. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Shares of AM opened at $9.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 3.42. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.51.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $203.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.76 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.49%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.