Insider Selling: International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) CEO Sells $14,418.00 in Stock

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) CEO Robert Lisy sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $14,418.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,286.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Lisy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get International Money Express alerts:

On Wednesday, January 6th, Robert Lisy sold 23,168 shares of International Money Express stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $376,711.68.

On Friday, January 8th, Robert Lisy sold 48,900 shares of International Money Express stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $789,246.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $15.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $585.88 million, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.44. International Money Express, Inc. has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). International Money Express had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 8.65%. Equities research analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 406.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 96.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. International Money Express has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.