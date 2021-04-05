Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Workhorse Group reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 416.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WKHS shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Workhorse Group stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.22.

In other Workhorse Group news, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 3,223 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $89,953.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,499.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Duane Hughes sold 100,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,085 shares in the company, valued at $8,002,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 509,521 shares of company stock worth $14,707,096. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $652,000. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

