Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 120 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in CSW Industrials by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 770,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,276,000 after buying an additional 347,230 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in CSW Industrials by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 367,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,133,000 after buying an additional 99,184 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in CSW Industrials by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 313,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,123,000 after buying an additional 57,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth about $4,669,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $156,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,324.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $267,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,331,091.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $672,288 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $136.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 0.85. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.90 and a 1-year high of $139.01.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $89.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.28%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

