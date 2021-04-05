Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 5,422 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 5,893.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,514 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Southern First Bancshares were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 543,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 520,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 25,351 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 275.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

In other Southern First Bancshares news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $656,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,938,991.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $90,022.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,895.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,600 shares of company stock valued at $940,278 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFST stock opened at $47.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average of $36.07. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $27.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.75 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 14.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFST. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.50 price target on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.