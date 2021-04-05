Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,248,000 after buying an additional 109,703 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,282,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,283,000 after buying an additional 527,761 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,935,000 after buying an additional 137,563 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 566,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,782,000 after buying an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $53.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.79. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $57.06.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $166.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.63%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Colliers Securities lifted their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

