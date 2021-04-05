Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Digi International were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Digi International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 164,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 46,773 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DGII opened at $19.36 on Monday. Digi International Inc. has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $25.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61. The stock has a market cap of $575.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.76, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Digi International Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DGII shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Digi International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.50 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Digi International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

In related news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $725,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

