19,348 Shares in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 19,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,930,000. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DFPH opened at $10.05 on Monday. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $11.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

