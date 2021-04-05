Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 145,494 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,494 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Neogen worth $30,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEOG. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Neogen by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 906,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,863,000 after purchasing an additional 133,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Neogen by 59.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,289,000 after purchasing an additional 101,950 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Neogen by 264.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 132,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 96,259 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Neogen by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,376,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,181,000 after purchasing an additional 81,404 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter worth $5,483,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Edward Adent sold 40,464 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $3,560,427.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,039,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 600 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $52,794.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,175 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,018.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,704 shares of company stock worth $9,764,415. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

Neogen stock opened at $89.33 on Monday. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $59.70 and a 12-month high of $90.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 78.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

