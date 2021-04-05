Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,825 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 17,223 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of LHC Group worth $29,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 54,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 48,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LHCG. Truist lifted their price target on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.11.

LHCG stock opened at $192.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.26 and a 12-month high of $236.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.18 and its 200 day moving average is $206.86.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $532.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.67 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

