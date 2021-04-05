Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 843,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 186,124 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $29,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UGI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 104.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after buying an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,822,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,661,000 after purchasing an additional 313,236 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,668,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,326,000 after purchasing an additional 259,135 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,963,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,619,000 after purchasing an additional 236,175 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 711,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,867,000 after purchasing an additional 215,229 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ted A. Dosch acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $41.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average of $36.44. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $42.06.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

