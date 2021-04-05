Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 166,586 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 928,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,586 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.09% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $29,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,597,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,866 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,668,763.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,835,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,551,000 after buying an additional 1,835,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,359,000 after buying an additional 211,238 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,096,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,384,000 after buying an additional 166,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 788,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,705,000 after buying an additional 158,465 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HGV. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $38.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average of $30.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.71 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 7.24. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $42.94.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

